HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is continuing its efforts to reduce traffic deaths and injuries by setting up impaired driver checkpoints.

The checkpoints are at unannounced times and locations and will continue from May 1 through June 30. These days include Memorial Day and King Kamehameha Day holidays.

Honolulu police said they have been conducting impaired driver checkpoints every week since

September 2022.

As part of the federal “52/12” sobriety checkpoint program, officers will also continue these checkpoints through September 2023.

HPD said they are reminding the public not to drink and drive. The legal drinking age is 21 years old.