Two right lanes closed on Ala Moana Boulevard as BWS crews repair a 12-inch water main break

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply (BWS) crews are making repairs to a 12-inch water main break on Ala Moana Boulevard, fronting Waterfront Plaza, right before the intersection with Punchbowl Street.

Two far-right lanes, heading westbound, on Ala Moana Boulevard will be closed throughout Thursday Morning.

Traffic on Punchbowl Street will not be able to turn on Ala Moana Boulevard heading east. Motorists are asked to drive with caution or use alternate routes like South Street.