Two right lane closures on H-2 Freeway start Tuesday, Dec. 28

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two right lanes of the H-2 Freeway in the northbound direction will be closed during work hours at Ka Uka Boulevard Exit starting Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Road work will continue through Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, and on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Ka Uka Boulevard Exit will stay open.

The two right lanes will be closed for workers to safely continue the slope stabilization. Emergency repairs were initially called for after early December flooding. After some repairs, it was found that additional stabilization was needed to prevent further erosion.

HDOT added that future closures for more repairs will be scheduled as materials become available.