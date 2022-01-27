Two motorcyclists in serious condition after vehicle accident in Kaneohe

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu EMS reported that two passengers on one motorcycle were transported in serious condition after being struck by another vehicle.

EMS stated that the two patients flew off of the motorcycle during the accident at around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27. The patients included a 33-year-old male and a 31-year-old female.

The incident happened on Kamehameha Highway near Waiahole Poi Factory.

The cause behind the accident is currently unknown.