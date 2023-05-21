HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two men were taken to the hospital on Sunday afternoon after a crash on Nimitz Highway.

According to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, both men were riding on their motorcycles when they crashed on the road in the area between Sumner and Awa streets.

The 64-year-old and 48-year-old males sustained serious injuries from the crash.

EMS said the incident happened at around 3:41 p.m.