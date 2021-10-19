Two lanes closed on H-1 eastbound in Aiea near Kaonohi overpass after a motor vehicle collision

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police Department said two lanes are closed on Interstate H-1 eastbound in Aiea, near Kaonohi overpass, due to a two-car accident reported around 5:03 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

According to HPD, there are no Emergency Medical Services (EMS) reports of anyone injured, however, an ambulance was called.

While police are still investigating the scene, motorists are advised to use alternate routes and to drive with caution.