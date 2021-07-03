TSA: Rolling blockades could slow Hawaii airport traffic on July 4th

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is advising Hawaii residents who are planning on traveling to an airport on Sunday, July 4, to get there early — not just because of the busy holiday.

TSA officials said planned protests are expected to occur at airports statewide and traffic could possibly be most affected at the Honolulu and Kahului airports.

According to the TSA, “Protests will consist of rolling blockades consisting of slow-moving traffic to/from airports.”

Anyone who has plans to visit airports in Hawaii on the Fourth of July is advised to add extra travel time to account for possible traffic delays from the protests, according to TSA officials.