HONOLULU (KHON2) — A water main break has closed one lane on Kamehameha IV Road between Aoao Street and Likelike Highway.

The Board of Water Supply is responding to the 8-inch main break.

Due to the break, one mauka-bound lane is closed.

BWS said three services may be impacted during repairs.

There is no word yet on the expected time to repair or whether there will be water wagons available.