WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply has provided important updates on the main break in Waianae as of 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6.

The main break is currently under investigation, onsite, for a leak that is taking place on Farrington Highway fronting Waianae High School.

According to BWS, there are approximately 20 customers who are being impacted by this leak which includes the high school, middle school and Waianae Boat Harbor.

The following traffic modifications have been updated by BWS since the leak occurred in the median strip of the highway:

The left town-bound and Mākaha-bound lane are closed.

Only the right lane in both directions is currently open.

Traffic cannot turn left from Farrington Highway. to Ala Kau Street.

BWS wants motorists to know that these traffic modifications may be altered at any time based on the needs of the repair crew and that delays should be expected throughout the duration of the repairs.

So, please exercise caution and patience as the issue is fixed.

BWS has made several options for water sources to be accessed by those impacted.

Waianae Neighborhood Community Center which is located at 85-670 Farrington Highway.

Kamaile Academy which is located at 85-180 Ala Akau Street.

Please, bring your own water containers.

BWS also said, “customers may also request for a roving water wagon. Please call our 24/7 trouble line at 748-5000 and press “1” at the prompt.”

In a separate incident, a water main break occurred in the Ala Moana area on Sunday as well.

According to BWS, crews have begun repairs on an eight-inch main break on Sheridan Street between Makaloa Street and Kapiʻolani Boulevard.