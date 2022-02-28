HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said there traffic lights are not working in downtown Honolulu.

The lights are out on Beretania, River, Nimitz, and Richards Street.

Police said HFD said a line blew underground.

The outage was reported around 5 p.m.

Treat all intersections as a four-way stop.

Police urge drivers to avoid the area.

HECO is working on the problem.