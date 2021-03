KALAHEO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials on Kauai closed both lanes of Kaumuali’i Highway in the vicinity of Hokua Road on Tuesday, March 9, due to a traffic incident.

The closure was reported around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

An update at 8:55 p.m. stated that Kaumuali’i Highway has been reopened, according to the County of Kauai Facebook page.