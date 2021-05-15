Traffic incident on Hawaii Island prompts Highway 11 closure

Traffic

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department closed Highway 11 in both directions near mile marker 86 on Saturday, May 11, due to a traffic incident.

Police reported the road closure around 4:55 p.m. Saturday and say the roadway will remained closed until further notice.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency says traffic is being rerouted through the Old Mamalahoa Highway as of 5 p.m. Saturday.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories