Traffic incident on Hawaii Island prompts Highway 11 closure

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department closed Highway 11 in both directions near mile marker 86 on Saturday, May 11, due to a traffic incident.

Police reported the road closure around 4:55 p.m. Saturday and say the roadway will remained closed until further notice.

The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency says traffic is being rerouted through the Old Mamalahoa Highway as of 5 p.m. Saturday.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the area.