HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauaʿi police closed Kūhiō Highway at mile marker 1 near the Hanalei Hill on Saturday, May 29, due to a motorcycle crash.

Kauaʿi police reported the closure around 3:30 p.m. and say the motorcycle operator suffered severe injuries.

Police said the Highway remained closed as of 4:45 p.m. Saturday.