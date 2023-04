HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department has closed off a portion of Kalanianaole Hwy. to investigate a fatal crash in Hawaii Kai.

According to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, they were called to the scene of a motorcycle accident. When they arrived they assisted with the pronouncement of death for a 18-year-old male.

EMS said no other vehicles were involved.

The highway is closed between Keahole Street and Lunalilo Home Road.