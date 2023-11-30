HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply said they are dealing with a 12-inch water main break.

The break was reported at Kalanianaʻole Highway and Nenue Street in the ʻĀina Haina area.

BWS said that crews have responded are working to fix the main break.

Crews have closed off the far-left lane, according to Steven Norstrom who is the spokesperson for the BWS.

Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes and to avoid the area if possible.

Norstrom indicated that BWS does not know when this issue will be resolved.