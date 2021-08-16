Traffic delays expected near UH Mānoa as thousands of students move onto campus this week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Nearly 3,000 students are moving into campus residence halls at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa campus this week. Motorists in the area can expect traffic delays.

From Aug. 16 to the 22nd, move-in activities will begin at 8 a.m. on all days. Student arrivals are spaced out to avoid crowded spaces and to follow COVID protocols. Traffic is expected on Dole St. and University Ave. with the stopping and slowing of cars.

On Monday, students began moving into Hale Aloha (Ilima, Lehua, Lokelani and Mokihana) and Frear Hall. Students will move into Hale Wainani over the weekend.

