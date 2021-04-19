Traffic delays expected during pole replacement work on Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A small portion of Kamehameha Highway will be closed near Waimea Bay on Tuesday, April 20, while Hawaiian Electric crews replace a pole.

The southbound lane of Kamehameha Hwy. between Waimea Bay and Ikuwai Pl. will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Parking will also be restricted.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Police will be on scene directing traffic, and cones will indicate where the work zone is.

There will also be barricades placed where parking is restricted.

Drivers in the area should anticipate traffic delays during these hours.