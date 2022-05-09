HONOLULU (KHON3) — Hawaii Island Police Department has closed Queen Kaahumanu Highway between Waikoloa Road to Waikoloa Beach Drive early Monday morning due to a traffic collision.

Investigations are ongoing; however, police said one fatality has been confirmed on May 9.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution or use alternate routes. Police are directing north and southbound traffic through alternate roadways.

The roads reopened around 9:41 a.m. on May 9.