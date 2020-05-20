Live Now
Man dies in accident at Wilikina and Wahiawa on-ramp to H2 Southbound

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is dead after an accident on Oahu.

The accident happened just after 8 p.m. on the H2 south by the Wahiawa Exit 8.

Police have closed Wilikina and Wahiawa on-ramp to H2 Southbound.

Emergency medical crews assisted with the death pronouncement of a man, who is about 43 years old, who was apparently trying to cross the freeway.

Stay with KHON2 and KHON2.com for details.

