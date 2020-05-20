HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is dead after an accident on Oahu.
The accident happened just after 8 p.m. on the H2 south by the Wahiawa Exit 8.
Police have closed Wilikina and Wahiawa on-ramp to H2 Southbound.
Emergency medical crews assisted with the death pronouncement of a man, who is about 43 years old, who was apparently trying to cross the freeway.
Stay with KHON2 and KHON2.com for details.
- DOE lays out plans for summer school and what we may see during the new school year
- Man dies in accident at Wilikina and Wahiawa on-ramp to H2 Southbound
- WATCH: Oahu dancers perform together online
- Hawaii musicians needed to participate in worldwide music event “Make Music Day”
- Digital Exclusive: Laid-Off Baker creates ‘Shaka_Breadz’