TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound lanes closed by Nimitz Highway near Ross Iwilei due to critical motorcycle accident

Traffic
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police say all lanes westbound of Nimitz Highway are closed near 500 N. Nimitz by Ross Iwilei.

The accident happened around 9 p.m.

EMS officials say a female pedestrian was hit by a motorcycle at a high rate of speed and thrown about 100 feet.

The male driver of the motorcycle struck a sign post after hitting the pedestrian and was thrown off his motorcycle.

Both were treated and transported in critical condition to the trauma center.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story