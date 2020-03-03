TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound lanes closed by Nimitz Highway near Ross Iwilei due to critical motorcycle accident

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police say all lanes westbound of Nimitz Highway are closed near 500 N. Nimitz by Ross Iwilei.

The accident happened around 9 p.m.

EMS officials say a female pedestrian was hit by a motorcycle at a high rate of speed and thrown about 100 feet.

The male driver of the motorcycle struck a sign post after hitting the pedestrian and was thrown off his motorcycle.

Both were treated and transported in critical condition to the trauma center.