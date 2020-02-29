HONOLULU (KHON2) — Waikoloa Road is closed between Queen Kaahumanu Highway and Paniolo Avenue for the next several hours due to a traffic accident on the Big Island.
Highway 190 can be used to access Waikoloa Road until Paniolo Avenue.
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Waikoloa Road is closed between Queen Kaahumanu Highway and Paniolo Avenue
- Hawaiian Electric replaces utility poles along Kamehameha Highway
- Surfer rescued at Sunset Beach
- The State’s plan to keep an area known for illegal activity crime free and how much it will cost
- Hawaii tests first possible COVID-19 case, lawmakers plan for economic impact