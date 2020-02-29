TRAFFIC ALERT: Waikoloa Road is closed between Queen Kaahumanu Highway and Paniolo Avenue

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Waikoloa Road is closed between Queen Kaahumanu Highway and Paniolo Avenue for the next several hours due to a traffic accident on the Big Island.

Highway 190 can be used to access Waikoloa Road until Paniolo Avenue.

