TRAFFIC ALERT: Two UH Manoa games impact commute

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Top-ranked University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team will host second-ranked BYU on March 5 and 6 in a pair of highly anticipated matches at the Stan Sheriff Center. On top of that, there is a baseball game between UH and Oregon on March 5 leading through the weekend. So expect thousands of fans to be filling in the UH parking lots. There will be a lot of cars and a lot of people.

The baseball game will be kicking off first this evening at 6:35 p.m. at the Les Murakami Stadium. Following that, the first serve between the Rainbow Warriors and Cougars will be at 7 p.m. for a nearly sold out game. These are the time for the games March 6 which are even closer to being a slam packed house. That is nearly 10,000 people for the volleyball game aloha. You are talking about the only two unbeaten teams in the entire country.

Expect to traffic will be heavy and parking here at uh will be packed. So if you are heading to either of the games tonight, or even tomorrow or if you are even just heading to the area, best you pack on extra time, patience and aloha to your commute.

For tonight and tomorrow’s volleyball matches, UH is working on securing standing hand sanitizer dispensers at the most trafficked entry points of the Stan Sheriff Center. Signs encouraging hand washing and proper hand washing techniques have been placed in the Stan Sheriff’s bathrooms.

UH is encouraging all to continue to follow basic illness preventative actions, from employees and attendees.

