HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu police are on the scene of a three-vehicle collision on H-1 Highway, westbound in the second lane from the left near the Airport and Middle Street exit.

The accident happened right before the Moanalua H-1 split at the LikeLike on-ramp area on Dec. 16 around 6:40 a.m.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Motorists are asked to drive with caution and to use alternate routes.