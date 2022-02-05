Traffic alert: Striping work will shut down three lanes of H-1 eastbound Sunday through Friday

HONOLULU(KHON2) — Heads up drivers. Emergency striping work on the eastbound H-1 freeway starts Sunday. Work will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 6 through Friday, Feb. 11.

Drivers should expect delays all week. The road work stretches for miles and will start in Aiea at the Kaamilo Street overpass and runs to Hickam at the Valkenburgh Street underpass.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) suggests taking alternate routes or avoiding the area if at all possible.

Jai Cunningham, the HDOT spokesperson, said the eastbound H-1 emergency striping project is necessary for driver safety.

“Anytime you put down lines like that time, weather is going to sort of erode them. So our folks who are out in the field are constantly checking our highways, making sure they’re safe,” said Cunningham. “They made the determination that it’s time that we need to restripe these.”

According to Cunningham, a lot of things were considered to determine the project hours.

“We looked at overnight work, but the problem is there’s work going on in the area. So that conflicts,” Cunningham explained.

He said doing it at night would also take longer because they’d have to use a smaller crew.

“And we would start at 11 a.m., which would be a little after that morning peak [traffic]. So 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. is sort of optimal.”

Cunningham added that since it’s eastbound, it shouldn’t impact afternoon westbound rush-hour traffic on the H-1.

Two lanes will remain open while work is being done but drivers can take Kamehameha Highway to Moanalua Freeway or Salt Lake Boulevard to bypass the work.

Drivers can continue along Kamehameha Highway but it runs into the H-1 just before Valkenburgh Street so it may get backed up there.

Cunningham also suggested using a driving app to show other backroads through area.

“It’s important for people to know that we will have police on scene for safety purposes. We’ll also monitor the situation,” Cunningham added.

He is asking everyone to pack their patience and plan ahead this week.