HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Today's Laulima family was hit hard by the pandemic and by a devastating loss. We're hoping you can help. Kathy Muneno has their story.

Just before lockdowns began early last year, this young couple with two children was thrilled to find out mom was pregnant. But a few months into the pregnancy they were told she had an ectopic pregnancy and they lost the baby. Then earlier 'this' year they found out she was pregnant again and soon they'll be welcoming a baby boy.