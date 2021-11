HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) reported a single-vehicle collision on Hekili Street near Hamakua Drive in Kailua, on Friday, approximately at 5:24 a.m.

According to HPD, a vehicle hit a fence and there are no road closures or anyone with injures reported at this time.

Honolulu police are still investigating the scene.