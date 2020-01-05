TRAFFIC ALERT: Roadway closed in the area of 4072 Round Top Drive due to down tree

Traffic
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Roadway closed in the area of 4072 Round Top Drive due to down tree.

The roadway was closed earlier due to another downed tree in the area of 4059 Round Top Drive but that has since opened.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story