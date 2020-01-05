TRAFFIC ALERT: Roadway closed in the area of 4072 Round Top Drive due to down tree Traffic Posted: Jan 5, 2020 / 09:03 AM HST / Updated: Jan 5, 2020 / 09:04 AM HST HONOLULU (KHON2) — Roadway closed in the area of 4072 Round Top Drive due to down tree. The roadway was closed earlier due to another downed tree in the area of 4059 Round Top Drive but that has since opened. TRAFFIC ALERT: Roadway closed in the area of 4072 Round Top Drive due to down tree UH native Hawaiian play goes to New York City Titans eliminate Patriots, Brady from playoffs Texans roar past Bills for 22-19 win in OT Strong winds could trigger wind advisory