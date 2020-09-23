TRAFFIC ALERT: Road work on Mamalahoa Highway begins Sept. 23

WAIMEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Attention Big Island drivers, road work for Mamalahoa Highway is set to begin on Sept. 23.
Crews will be installing rumble strips and striping on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25.
Workers will be onsite from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Officials will set up a contraflow lane between mile markers 1 and 10 when construction begins.
