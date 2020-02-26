TRAFFIC ALERT: Road from Waianae Elementary School to McArthur and Mill Street closed due to water main break

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply is shutting down the road from Waianae Elementary School to McArthur and Mill Street due to a water main break.

