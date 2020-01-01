TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closure on Waialae Ave. between 13th Ave. and 16th Ave.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Road closure on Waialae Ave. between 13th Ave. and 16th Ave due to an overturned vehicle.

