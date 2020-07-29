TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closure: 21st Avenue closed Harding Ave Luawai St due to downed power lines

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s a road closure on 21st Avenue. It’s closed in the area of Harding Avenue and Luawai Street due to downed powerlines.

It happened around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday.

