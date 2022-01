HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Thursday, the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) responded to a multiple-vehicle collision on Nimitz Highway near eastbound Kalihi Street.

The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 20. The Emergency Medical Services has been called for one person who was reported injured but not in critical condition.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

Honolulu police are still investigating the scene. All motorists are asked to drive with caution or use alternate routes.