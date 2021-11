HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Friday, slow traffic was reported in Ewa Beach, approximately at 6 a.m., due to multiple car accident headed north on Fort Weaver Road before the Aawa Drive intersection.

There were reports of a couple of lanes blocked off, traffic expected to be slow. No reports of any injuries. Honolulu Police are still investigating the scene.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.