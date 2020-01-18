TRAFFIC ALERT: Kuakini between Liliha and Aipaako Streets closed for water main break

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply (BWS) crews continue to repair a leak on a 12-inch main near the intersection of Liliha Street and Kuakini Street.
Kuakini Street is completely closed to traffic between Liliha and Aipaako Sts.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible or to use alternate routes and expect delays.
Repairs are anticipated to continue throughout the day.
The BWS has set up two water wagons at the site to provide water for the four customers without service during repairs.
The break started on Friday, January 17, 2020.
