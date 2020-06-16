Live Now
TRAFFIC ALERT: Kaukonahua Road is closed between Kamananui Road and Wilikina Drive due to a brush fire

Traffic
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaukonahua Road is closed between Kamananui Road and Wilikina Drive due to a brush fire.

It happened at about 3:15 p.m.

