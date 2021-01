KAU, Hawaii (KHON2) — On the Big Island, Highway 11 between the 58 and 62 mile markers in Ka’u is closed due to flooding.

The closure was announced around 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2021.

National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued flash flood warning for the island of Hawaii until 1:45 p.m.