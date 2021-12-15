Traffic Alert: Blocked mauka-bound lanes on Palolo Avenue, due to multiple vehicle collision

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) reported a multiple vehicle collision on Palolo Avenue, mauka-bound near Keanu Street, on Dec. 15 at 5:45 a.m.

The lanes were blocked until the collision has been cleared. A tow truck has been called while traffic was re-routed by HPD. The Emergency Medical Services has been called to the scene. There are no reports of anyone injured.

The Honolulu police are still investigating the scene. Motorists are asked to drive with caution and use alternate routes.