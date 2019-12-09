TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident at Likelike H1 eastbound causing major delays

Closures on state roadways will begin at 12:30 a.m. on Ala Moana Boulevard from Atkinson Drive to Ward Avenue. At approximately 2:30 a.m. Nimitz Highway will be closed from Ala Moana Boulevard to Nuuanu Avenue. At approximately 4:55 a.m. participants will make a left turn from Piikoi Street onto Ala Moana Boulevard and will be diverted at Atkinson Drive to the makai side of Ala Moana Boulevard where they will continue onto Kalakaua Avenue. At approximately 4:30 a.m. the eastbound lanes of Kalanianaole Highway will be closed from Ainakoa Avenue to Keahole Street and traffic will be contraflowed in the westbound lanes. The eastbound lanes on Waialae Avenue will be closed as well from Kilauea Avenue to Kalanianaole Highway. As runners reach Waialae Avenue, motorists on the eastbound H-1 Freeway will be detoured to the Waialae Avenue offramp (Exit 26B).

State roadways being used for the Honolulu Marathon include Ala Moana Boulevard, Nimitz Highway, Waialae Avenue and Kalanianaole Highway. Routes will be opened as the last participants can be safely ushered onto the sidewalk or the volume of participants no longer interfere with vehicles or cause a hazard. For more information on closures and detours of the full length of the course, please view the Honolulu Marathon website at https://www.honolulumarathon.org/.