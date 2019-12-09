TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident at Likelike H1 eastbound causing major delays Traffic Posted: Dec 9, 2019 / 08:22 AM HST / Updated: Dec 9, 2019 / 08:22 AM HST HONOLULU (KHON2) — An accident on the H1 eastbound is causing major delays. This is before the Likelike exit. Drivers may want to consider taking Nimitz or Dillingham. Initial reports say it is four cars are involved. Man wanted for sex assault arrested Non-profit group to plant 10,000 trees Risk factors, preventing heart attacks – The Queen’s Medical Center – Ask A Specialist TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident at Likelike H1 eastbound causing major delays Dozens feared dead in eruption of New Zealand volcano