TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident at Likelike H1 eastbound causing major delays

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An accident on the H1 eastbound is causing major delays. This is before the Likelike exit.

Drivers may want to consider taking Nimitz or Dillingham.

Initial reports say it is four cars are involved.

