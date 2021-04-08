Traffic affected along North Vineyard Blvd as crews work to repair 12-inch break

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Water main break repairs are ongoing on North Vineyard Blvd, just before Pua Lane.

About 20 homes and two apartment buildings are impacted by the break. Crews were able to set up a bypass and have successfully restored water service to some customers and a water wagon is positioned at 634 N. Vineyard Blvd for those still affected.

Two right Koko Head-bound lanes remain closed, allowing for only one lane of traffic.

Signboards alerting motorists about the closure have been posted. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes if possible.