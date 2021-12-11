Traffic advisory: Road closures for Honolulu Marathon

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Road closures start as early as 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 for the Honolulu Marathon.

Ala Moana Boulevard between Atkinson Drive and Ward Avenue will be shut down starting at 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Nimitz Highway, Kalakaua Avenue, and Kalanianaole Highway will also be impacted.

The Honolulu Marathon starts at 5 a.m.

The roads will reopen as athletes clear each area.