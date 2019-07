HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police closed Kaukonahua Road prior to Waialua closed in both directions due to brush fire. The road has been reopened.

The fire was by Farrington Highway near Thompsons Corner.

Fire crews arrived around 11:30 a.m. to put out the fire. The fire was out around 12:45 p.m.

Fire officials say the fire jumped over the road but was stopped shortly after.

Less than one acre was burned.

No one was injured, and no structures were threatened.