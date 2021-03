HONOLULU (KHON2) — A traffic accident prompted a closure of three left lanes along the H-1 Eastbound Freeway prior to the Kaonohi overpass.

Honolulu police say it happened at around 9:30 p.m. Police rushed to the scene.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

It is unclear how many vehicles are involved in the accident.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

All lanes were reopened by 10:13 p.m.