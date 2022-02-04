Three eastbound lanes close for emergency striping work on H1 eastbound on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three lanes of the H-1 eastbound between Kaamilo Street overpass in Aiea and Valkenburgh Street by the airport will be closed Sunday, Feb. 6 to Friday, Feb. 11 between 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Department of Transportation crews will do emergency striping work.

The DOT says two lanes of traffic will be open at all times.

Drivers are advised to allow more time to get to your destination.

The work will be done weather permitting.

HDOT said special duty police officers will assist with traffic control.

The DOT suggests to check the goakamai website.