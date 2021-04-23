Thompson Corner on Oahu’s North Shore now an all-way stop

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) has installed a four-way stop sign at an area referred to as Thompson Corner on Oahu’s North Shore.

The new stop is at the intersection of Farrington Highway and Kaukonahua Road.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Heavy traffic was reported in the area on Thursday, April 22, while the stop signs were being installed.

HDOT officials say safety concerns at the intersection after the Waialua Bridge was closed for safety reasons in March 2021.

“We went out there to take a look at it and saw the driving habits changed tremendously because of the volumes. So we had to do something, we made sure that we put something in place that would make things safe for everyone driving through that area. And the best solution is the all-way stop.” Ed Sniffen, Hawaii Department of Transportation deputy director of highways

Sniffen says the stop is temporary and studies are underway to see what the best solution for the area will be.

Options include a traffic light, traffic circle, adding turning lanes or keeping it the way it is.

HDOT will come back to the community with recommendations in about six weeks.