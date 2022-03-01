HONOLULU (KHON2) — New and replacement signs on the highway will now have the Hawaiian diacritical markings thanks to an effort by the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

The kahakō and ʻokina will be on the signs.

“We are honored and excited today to announce this new internal policy,” said Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Deputy Director for Highways Ed Sniffen. “Using kahakō and ʻokina in Hawaiian words and place names on our signs is a small action to support, promote, and revitalize ‘Ōlelo Hawai’i.”

The signs that will be updated first are:

ʻAiea

ʻEwa

Waiʻanae

Kāneʻohe

Wahiawā

Hālawa

Hawaiian Language month, or Mahina ‘Ōlelo Hawai’i, was in February.