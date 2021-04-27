Motorists advised to expect daily delays on portion of Hana Highway during installation project

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui motorists are being advised to allow more time to get through Hana Highway (Route 360) at Mile Marker 3 due to an ongoing installation of a temporary traffic signal. The project area is expected to cause closures and reduce the speed limit in the area to 10 miles per hour.

Temporary traffic signal and barriers are being installed as safety measures for a culvert repair and stabilization project.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

According to the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT), the traffic signal will coordinate safe passage for motorists and provide protection for work crews as traffic will be reduced to a single lane through the work zone.

Signage will be placed strategically as travelers approach the work zone from both directions. There are no posted weight restrictions and motorists are advised to use caution in the area.

The culvert repair and stabilization work is scheduled to run 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The anticipated date of completion is June 28.

Closures for this project and other state construction efforts will appear on HDOT’s weekly roadwork list. The list is updated every Friday and can be found here.