HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu has reported a water main break that has led to some road closures.

The Kakaʻako area is being impacted.

Officials said that a 12-inch water main break has occurred at the intersection of Queen and Cooke streets.

Crews have been reported to be responding to the main break, which occurred on Queen Street just ewa of the intersection.

The intersection is completely closed, said officials, while the issue is being repaired.

Officials have said that motorists need to avoid the area, if possible, and should use alternate routes.