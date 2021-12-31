State seeks public input on plan to widen H-1 Freeway eastbound to 5 lanes

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is asking for public opinion over H-1 Freeway eastbound improvement plans.

HDOT will be holding two virtual public meetings to discuss the Ola Lane to Likelike Highway Offramp Project on Wednesday, Jan. 5, and Thursday, Jan. 6.

Improvements will focus on safety and congestion at the Middle Street merge of the H-1 and H-201 Moanalua Freeways.

HDOT reported their plan is that the freeway will be widened to five lanes from Ola Lane to the Likelike off-ramp and the Gulick Avenue bridge will be raised six inches.

The virtual public meetings will be held using Microsoft Teams:

Wednesday, Jan. 5, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Click here for meeting link or call 1-808-829-4853. Conference ID: 344 253 388#

Thursday, Jan. 6, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Click here for meeting link or call 1-808-829-4853. Conference ID: 957 871 164#

Anyone who cannot attend the virtual meetings can review the project plans at the OEQC website.

Comments can be sent via email to the HDOT project manager, Ms. Holly Yuen, at holly.yuen@hawaii.gov or to the HDOT Public Affairs Office at 869 Punchbowl St. Honolulu, HI 96813. The deadline for comments is Jan. 15, 2022.