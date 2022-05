HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials reported a portion of Kalaeloa Boulevard was closed in both direction due to a stalled train on the tracks.

The closure happened before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, and the road was reopened by 2:18 p.m.

Kalaeloa Boulevard was closed between Kapolei Parkway and Lauwiliwili Street. Honolulu police and the HI Rail Society were both on the scene.

Motorists were advised to use alternate routes.