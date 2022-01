HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply (BWS) reported a water main break on Thursday, around 8 a.m. on St. John’s Road in Waianae.

According to BWS, water from the main break undermined part of the road, so it was closed for safety. There is no timeframe available as to when the roads will reopen.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes.